Teen Girl Gang-Raped In Front Of Boyfriend At Puri Beach, 3 Arrested

Three persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student in front of her boyfriend at a beach in Odisha's Puri, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the famous Baliharichandi beach on Saturday, and a police complaint was registered on Monday.

The survivor and her boyfriend were at the beach when the accused started recording them and tried to extort money. After a heated exchange, the accused thrashed the boyfriend and tied his hands.

Two of them then sexually assaulted the girl and fled the spot, the police said.

She then filed a case on Monday evening after coming out of the trauma of the alleged sexual assault, they said.

The police then arrested the accused, who are all locals. They reportedly deleted the videos before being arrested.

Odisha has seen a rise in sexual assault cases in recent months.

A woman was allegedly raped by three persons at a lodge in Bhubaneswar last Wednesday. The accused, who were arrested on Saturday, lured the woman, a singer, with the assurance of handing her a big musical project, and took her to a lodge and offered her a sedative-laced drink.

On September 5, a 14-year-old girl, who was on the way to her sister's village to witness Ganesh idol immersion, was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man in Kandhamal.

The accused, who was arrested five days later, offered the class 9 student a lift in his car and allegedly raped her inside the vehicle.

Last month, a 10-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old youth of her community in Mayurbhanj. The accused was later arrested.