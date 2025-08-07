Odisha Woman Stopped To Urinate On Roadside, Gang-Raped By 3

A tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped by three people in a forested area of Odisha's Angul district on Sunday, police said. Two minors were among the three arrested in connection with the case.

According to the woman's complaint, she visited a hospital in the Chhendipada area of Angul, accompanied by her nephew. At approximately 3:00 PM, while returning home on a motorcycle, the woman and her nephew stopped near a petrol pump to refuel the vehicle and have a meal. On their way, the woman stepped into a forested area to urinate. As she was alone in the isolated area, three men arrived on a tractor and allegedly assaulted her.

The woman stated in her complaint that the men forcibly took her to a secluded spot, some distance from the main road, where they gang-raped her. The accused fled the scene immediately after the crime. The woman reached home and informed her family members about the incident.

The woman filed a police complaint on August 5. On August 6, within 24 hours of the complaint being filed, the police arrested three people, including two minors, in connection with the crime. The police seized several incriminating items, including the tractor used by the accused, two mobile phones and the clothing worn by the accused and the victim at the time of the crime.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)