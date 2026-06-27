Couple, Toddler Found Dead In Kerala River, Search On For Missing Daughter

The police on Saturday recovered the body of a man from the Muvattupuzha river, a day after the bodies of his visually impaired wife and their two-year-old son were found floating in the water at Piravom near here, officials said.

The search for the couple's elder daughter, who is missing, was suspended on Saturday evening due to poor light and will resume on Sunday, they said.

The bodies of the woman and her son were spotted in the river around 2 pm on Friday.

They were later identified as Viji, a visually impaired woman from Muvattupuzha, and her two-year-old son.

Following the recovery of the bodies, police attempted to contact Viji's husband, Narayanan, but were unsuccessful.

On Saturday, police, assisted by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, conducted a search in the river and recovered Narayanan's body.

According to police, Narayanan, a native of Palakkad, was living with his family in a rented house in Kothamangalam.

The couple had two children.

Officials said the family had recently been seen in the Piravom area.

Relatives had no information about the whereabouts of Narayanan and the couple's elder daughter after the bodies of Viji and the toddler were recovered.

The preliminary investigation points to a suspected case of suicide linked to financial distress, officials said.

Police have recorded the statements of relatives and others close to the family.

According to officials, Narayanan and his family had recently approached the Kothamangalam police seeking financial assistance as they were unable to pay the rent for their house.

Police helped arrange alternative accommodation, and the family was scheduled to shift there on Sunday.

Investigators have also recovered CCTV footage from a restaurant in Piravom showing the family having food there on Thursday.

Piravom police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation.

The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)