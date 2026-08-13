"Will Be One Of My Top Outside Advisors": Trump After Karoline Leavitt Exit

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will step down at the end of the month to spend more time with her young children and family.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Leavitt as one of his "most trusted aides" and said he understood and respected her decision.

"Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!" Trump said.

Trump added that Leavitt would continue to serve as one of his top outside advisors and remain an influential voice within the Republican Party as the administration works toward the upcoming midterm elections.

"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections. Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.

In a post on X, Leavitt said serving as White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half had been "the honour and adventure of a lifetime".

"Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honour and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and travelling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life," she said.

"Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump's successes," Leavitt added.

Citing her responsibilities as a mother, Leavitt said the demanding job had been both "rewarding yet challenging" while raising her young children.

"Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least. The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary--and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," she added.

Leavitt said Trump asked her to remain a top outside advisor and a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party.

"President Trump has asked me to continue serving as a top advisor to him on the outside, and I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party. Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democratic Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat. My fight is entering a new phase, but it is far from over," she added.

Leavitt thanked "the President, the First Lady, and the entire Trump family for your kindness and generosity over the years. Thank you to our amazing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for empowering me since the day she hired me on the campaign, and to the President's cabinet, my staff, colleagues, and friends at the White House who work so hard on behalf of our nation".

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside so many accomplished and impressive people, and I look forward to cheering them on over the next two and a half years. And of course, thank you most especially to my loving and supportive husband and family for the sacrifices they made for me to serve in this role," she said.

Leavitt welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, in May. She also has a two-year-old son.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)