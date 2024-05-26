Woman, Teen Drown While Bathing In Kerala River: Police

They were part of a group that had come to attend the funeral of a relative (Representational)

A woman and a teenage girl drowned in Chalakudy river in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Sunday.

The incident occurred at nearby Puthenvelikkara when they had gone to take bath in the river.

According to police, they were part of a group that had come to attend the funeral of a relative.

A case was registered.

