One More Die Due To Coronavirus In Mumbai, Total 5 Deaths In Maharashtra

A 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday evening, taking the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Maharashtra to five, officials said.

The woman died at civic-run Kasturba Hospital, said the Brihan mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

She was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, the BMC statement said.

In the morning, health officials had informed that test report of a woman from Navi Mumbai who had died on March 24 came out positive for coronavirus.

Of the five persons who have died in the state so far, three were from Mumbai and two from the peripheral Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The woman who died on Thursday evening had been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital on March 23 after she complained of breathlessness.

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 130 today.