Indore Police Official Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A police official in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has died after being infected with the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Inspector Devendra Chandravanshi, 43, tested positive for the coronavirus around 15 days ago. He was admitted to the SAIMS Hospital and died of a heart attack today.

Indore Deputy inspector general of police HN Chari Mishra said the police official died around 3:30 am today.

As no contact history or source of infection has been traced till now, sources in the police department said that the official, who was posted at Juni Indore, likely contracted the disease when he was deployed at the venue of citizenship bill protests in Barwali Chowki area of Indore last month. The anti-CAA protesters had camped there for around 70 days.

This is the first casualty to the deadly virus from the police department in Madhya Pradesh.

In Punjab's Ludhiana, a senior police official, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died on Saturday at a hospital due to multiple organ failure. Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar Kohli, 52, was scheduled for a plasma surgery but died before he could be operated on.

In Maharashtra, at least 37 police personnel, including eight officers, across Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive since the outbreak.