Will Bring Back One Lakh Labourers By Trains To Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Chouhan

The state government has so far brought back 40,000 workers from other states by buses: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that one lakh labourers from the state stuck in various parts of the country will be brought back by special trains.

Railways are running a special train from Nashik in Maharashtra carrying 350 labourers to Bhopal on Friday night.

It was scheduled to leave at 9 pm, according to Divisional Railway Manager, Bhopal, Uday Borwankar.

"Besides 350 labourers, nobody else will be allowed to enter this non-stop train. It will halt only at Bhopal after leaving Nashik," he said.

After they reach Bhopal, the district administration will send them to their respective destinations in buses.

Mr Chouhan, meanwhile, said the state government has so far brought back 40,000 workers from other states by buses.

"Now the state government will bring back about one lakh workers to Madhya Pradesh from different parts of the country by trains. A discussion has already been held in this regard with the railway minister," he said in a statement.

Mr Chouhan directed Additional Chief Secretary ICP Keshari to provided necessary information to the Ministry of Railways about the number of labourers from Madhya Pradesh stranded in various places.

He also directed that the labourers should travel in comfort and arrangement for food and other things should be made.

Mr Keshari said over one lakh labourers from Madhya Pradesh are stranded in other states: 50,000 in Maharashtra, 30,000 in Gujarat, 8,000 in Tamil Nadu, 5,000 in Karnataka, 10,000 in Andhra Pradesh and 3,000 in Goa.