'Listen To Students' Mann Ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi To Centre On JEE, NEET

Using a spin on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today urged the central government to hear "students ke mann ki baat" and postpone the JEE and the NEET - common entrance exams for admission to IITs and medical courses - in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Government of India must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," Rahul Gandhi tweeted a day before the matter is posted to be heard in the Supreme Court.

आज हमारे लाखों छात्र सरकार से कुछ कह रहे हैं। NEET, JEE परीक्षा के बारे में उनकी बात सुनी जानी चाहिए और सरकार को एक सार्थक हल निकालना चाहिए।



Mr Gandhi came out in support of the popular demand a day before the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition by parents for deferring the exams.

The Congress leader's tweet comes hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also urged the Centre to rethink the decision and "make alternate arrangement".

However, sources suggest that the central government plans to go ahead with the exams - for which lakhs of students appear nationwide - as per schedule as admit cards have already been issued and majority students have downloaded them, sources said.

The top court has already dismissed another petition by students to defer JEE and NEET exams saying, "The careers of students cannot be put under jeopardy. Life cannot be stopped...Covid may continue for a year more. Are you going to wait another year?"

The JEE (Main) exam is scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 6. The NEET exam has been penciled in for September 13.