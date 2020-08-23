69,239 Covid Cases In India In 24 hours, Over 30 Lakh Total Cases

India recorded single-day jump of 69,239 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The latest spike takes India's tally to 30,44,940 cases.

About 22,80,566 lakh people have recovered. 56,706 Covid-linked deaths have been registered so far; 912 patients have died since yesterday, according to the official data. The recovery rate stood at 74.89 per cent this morning.

India crossed 30 lakh-mark just 15 days after the country reported 20 lakh cases, according to data. India logged more than 20 lakh Covid cases on August 7.

India is behind Brazil and the US in biggest number of cases. India has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases for the last 18 days.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said India has been conducting on an average 8,89,935 tests in the last five days. The country has tested 3,44,91,073 samples across the country till August 21, it said.

India also has been testing around 74.7 people per lakh population, much higher than WHO's guidelines of testing 14 people per lakh population, the top health research body said.