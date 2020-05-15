Watch: Mary Kom's Son Gets Birthday Treat From Delhi Cops Amid Lockdown

Mary Kom shared a video where cops are seen walking into the gate of her home, carrying a cake.

Mary Kom, six-time world boxing champion and Rajya Sabha MP, on Thursday thanked the Delhi Police for making her younger son's birthday "so special" amid the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

On Twitter, Ms Kom shared a video where police personnel are seen walking into the gate of her home, carrying a cake. It then shows them clapping while singing "Happy Birthday".

Thank you @DCPNewDelhi for making this birthday so special for my younger son Prince Kom.



You all are real frontline warriors, i salute you all for your dedication and commitment.

"We brought something special for you," a woman police officer is heard saying to the sports icon's son - who turned seven - as he walks out of his home on hearing the birthday song being sung for him.

The birthday boy was also joined by his parents, twin elder siblings and younger sister in the celebrations.

Mary Kom, saluting the efforts of the officers to bring cheer amid the global crisis inflicted by the highly contagious novel coronavirus, said, "You all are real frontline warriors."

The 37-year-old Member of Parliament had praised the frontline workers on an earlier occasion as well for their commendable job, putting their own lives at risk in order to save other people's lives.

"If you are not taking care of your health, then it is your loss. The government is also spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 and also medical staff, doctors, police are risking their lives to save us, which is commendable," Ms Kom was quoted as by news agency ANI.

She had also urged people to support the government in combating the deadly virus by staying indoors and following the lockdown norms. The boxer also said that she thinks that the lockdown, even though a difficult time for the country, has benefitted her in a way as she was getting a lot of time to spend with her family.