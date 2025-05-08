S Jaishankar Speaks To US Secretary Of State Amid India-Pak Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday night spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed to him that India will firmly counter any attempts by Pakistan to escalate the situation.

Following the phone conversation, Mr Jaishankar underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism.

"Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening. Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism," Mr Jaishankar said in a social media post.

"Underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation," he said.

The phone conversation came as tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly following India's Operation Sindoor early Wednesday and Pakistan's subsequent unsuccessful attempt to attack 15 Indian cities.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation.

"He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications," she said.

"The secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism," Bruce added.

