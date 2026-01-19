'I Killed My Wife, But It Wasn't Murder': Indian-Origin Australian Man

A 42-year-old Indian-origin man has admitted to killing his wife in Australia's Adelaide Magistrates Court, but said he is not guilty of murder.

Vikrant Thakur appeared in court on January 14 for the second time after being charged with the murder of his wife, Supriya Thakur, in December last year. "I plead for manslaughter, but not guilty for murder," Thakur said in the court following the advice of his lawyer.

While murder is a serious charge and considered an intentional act, manslaughter is considered when the accused may have unintentionally caused someone's death.

Police were called to a residence in Adelaide's northern suburbs on December 21, where they found Supriya, 36, unconscious, ABC reported. Police performed CPR on her, but she could not be revived.

During the first hearing on December 22, Vikrant had not applied for a release on bail. Prosecutors had then asked the court to adjourn the matter for 16 weeks while they waited for evidence, including DNA results and a post-mortem report. The court will hear the matter again in April.

Supriya's friends and community members have started a fundraiser to support her son. "Supriya Thakur was a devoted mother who worked tirelessly, often long hours, to build a secure future for her only son. Everything she did was for him. Supriya was known for her caring nature and dedication to helping others. She worked long hours and had aspirations of becoming a registered nurse, driven by her desire to care for people and create a better future for her son. Her tragic passing has left her son without his mother and has turned his life upside down overnight," the GoFundMe page description reads.