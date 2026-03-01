Ukrainian Tourist Kidnapped In Bali, Severed Head Found Weeks Later

Authorities in Bali are investigating whether human remains discovered on the island belong to a 28-year-old Ukrainian tourist who was allegedly kidnapped in a violent abduction linked to a ransom demand.

The dismembered body parts, including a severed head, were found near the mouth of the Wos River on Bali's eastern coast. Investigators suspect the remains could belong to Igor Komarov, the son of a wealthy Ukrainian businessman, who disappeared earlier in February after being abducted in a carefully planned operation.

Komarov was attacked on February 15 while riding a scooter in Jimbaran, according to a report by the New York Post. Witness accounts and police findings suggest multiple men travelling in a convoy of vehicles carried out the kidnapping in a coordinated, military-style manner.

Igor Komarov, the son of a prominent Dnipro mafia boss known as Narik, was abducted in Bali. The kidnappers released a video warning that neither mafia connections nor the police could intervene. They demanded $10 million, claiming it had been stolen from them.



At the time, Komarov had been vacationing in Bali with his girlfriend, Yea Mishalova, a social media influencer who has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram. Some online speculation has suggested that a Valentine's Day photo she posted, captioned "F-k 14 February, love you everyday", might have unintentionally revealed the couple's location.

Komarov's father, Oleksandr "Narik" Petrovsky, is a controversial businessman from the Ukrainian city of Dnipro who has been described in regional media reports as a powerful figure with extensive business interests, political connections and alleged links to criminal networks.

Komarov was taken to a luxury villa in Tabanan on Bali's mid-western coast. GPS data from one of the vehicles allegedly used in the abduction indicated it travelled to the property, where authorities suspect the victim was beaten and tortured.

Video footage that surfaced on the Telegram channel MASH appeared to show Komarov injured, with bruising around his eyes, pleading for his father to pay a ransom of $10 million.

In the video, Komarov appeared to speak under duress, claiming the kidnappers were connected to a Ukrainian criminal group that accused his father of defrauding them.

"Mummy, Daddy, I beg you, help me please, you stole those ten million, which they ask for, return these ten million please," Komarov said.

"I will return everything to all those people from whom you have taken; they already chopped off some of my limbs, I have broken legs [and they] punched [my] rib cage. I'm already on meds, I already have no limbs," he said, lifting what appeared to be a bloodied and bandaged stump where his left hand should have been.

"An infection will start soon. I'm just dying," Komarov continued. "I ask you very much, this is a very serious organisation, please help me, no one can find me, neither mafiosos, no one, I was already taken to another country."

"Bring me home, what[ever] is left of me at the moment, please settle with these people, they need ten million dollars, which we stole. As soon as these ten million are received in their accounts, they will immediately let me go to the place where they took me. I beg you, please. Please settle. I'll give you everything back, I'll work for it, I will give you everything, please," Komarov said, adding, "No gangsters will help you, no cops ... Do not communicate with any other people."

After tracing one of the rental vehicles linked to the kidnapping, police located the villa in Tabanan. The property was empty when officers arrived, but investigators recovered a phone and a bag believed to belong to Komarov. Forensic teams also detected blood traces that later matched stains discovered in the vehicle used during the abduction.

The investigation took a grim turn on February 27, when police announced that multiple human body parts, including a head, leg sections, torso fragments and internal organs, had been recovered near the Wos River, roughly 19 miles from Tabanan.

Preliminary forensic assessments suggested the victim may have died about three days before the remains were discovered. However, officials stressed that DNA testing is still required to confirm the identity.

"The DNA samples will be compared with those of family members who have reported a missing person or kidnapping, including the foreign national reported earlier," police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Ariasandy said.

In a separate development, the Bali coroner told News.com.au that investigators had found tattoos on the recovered body parts that appear to resemble Komarov's.

"I'm going to perform the autopsy tomorrow [Monday] morning but at this stage I can't tell you anything [more] because I haven't found any other significant findings other than the tattoo," the coroner said, adding that the markings "partially" match.

Police have also detained a foreign national suspected of renting the vehicle allegedly used during the abduction. According to investigators, the car was hired using a fraudulent passport.

"Initially, we secured one foreign national with the initials CH, who rented vehicles using a false passport," the police spokesman said. "Following further investigation, we named six other foreign nationals as suspects - RM, BK, AS, VN, SM, and DH."

Indonesian authorities typically identify suspects only by initials until formal charges are filed.

The coroner added another detail suggesting the remains could belong to Komarov. "It's impossible to identify the deceased due to advanced decomposition. However, based on the skull characteristic, I can say that he is Caucasian."

Investigators believe four suspects have already fled Bali through the island's international airport, while two others may still be hiding either on the island or elsewhere in Indonesia. All six individuals have been placed on the country's wanted list and on an Interpol Red Notice, which asks law-enforcement agencies worldwide to help track down and arrest fugitives.

