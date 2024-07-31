Drunk Man In Indonesia Stabs Friend To Death For Not Answering Chicken-Egg Riddle

A man in Indonesia was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death after an argument over the classic riddle, "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?" According to the Independent, the incident occurred on July 24 in Southeast Sulawesi province's Muna Regency, when the suspect, identified as DR, invited Kadir Markus for a drink. After a few rounds of alcoholic drinks, DR asked Mr Markus to answer a riddle for him.

''Which came first, the chicken or the egg,'' DR was quoted as saying.

As the conversation turned into a heated debate, Mr Markus tried to distance himself from the argument, refusing to engage further. Mr Markus decided to go back to his home, but DR grabbed a dagger and chased him on his bike and then on foot before attacking him multiple times. The weapon used in the crime was a badik, a traditional dagger of southern Sulawesi's coastal tribes like the Bugis and the Makassarese.

Despite the valiant efforts of bystanders who rushed Mr Markus to the hospital, the victim tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The police said both men were under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Tongkuno police chief Iptu Abdul Hasan confirmed the incident, revealing that the suspect has been taken into custody. The police have also seized the weapon used in the crime and a pair of trousers worn by the suspect. He has been charged with murder, facing up to 18 years in prison if convicted.

Mr Markus was laid to rest on July 26, while the investigation into the senseless murder is still ongoing.

In a similar incident last year, an Indonesian man stabbed and killed his friend after he was removed from a WhatsApp group. According to the Straits Times, a seemingly trivial dispute in a chat group called XTC Beer 188, centred around motorcycles, ended in tragedy when a perceived taunt sparked a chain of events.

Toyiban, feeling hurt and rejected after being removed from the group by his friend and administrator Adrian, 29, confronted him in person. The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, during which Toyiban pulled out a sharp weapon and attacked Adrian, resulting in his death.