22-Year-Old Zimbabwean Student Beaten With Sticks In Punjab, Dies After 8 Days

A 22-year-old Zimbabwean student, who was allegedly assaulted by a mob on August 13 in Punjab's Bathinda, has succumbed to injuries, police said on Friday.

Ziweya Leeroy was allegedly beaten by Dilpreet Singh, a security guard at Guru Kashi University, and eight others.

Mr Leeroy died on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda, where he had been getting treatment.

According to police, on August 12, an argument broke out between Leeroy and the security guard after he found a baseball club in Mr Leeroy's car.

A day later, Dilpreet Singh Singh and his eight other accomplices allegedly attacked Mr Leeroy with sticks, leaving him seriously injured.

A murder charge has now been added to the FIR earlier filed against the nine, eight of whom have been arrested, police said.

