Man Hammers Boy To Death, Drinks Blood, Tries To Eat Flesh, Say Villagers

Bhai Dooj, a day meant to celebrate the bonds between siblings, turned into a scene of horror in Samanna village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, where a 16-year-old boy was killed in broad daylight, allegedly by a man with a violent criminal past who had recently come out of jail.

Bharat Vishwakarma was on his way to meet his sister when Gudda Patel allegedly attacked him from behind with a rod, then struck him repeatedly with a hammer, killing him on the spot around 1:30 pm. What followed, eyewitnesses claim, shocked the villagers, as Patel allegedly drank blood from the boy's head and tried to eat flesh before fleeing into nearby fields.

According to the police, the boy had no dispute with the accused and was simply walking to his sister's home for Bhai Dooj when the attack occurred. The suddenness of the attack, the brutality of the blows, and the disturbing allegations made by witnesses have sent panic through the village, with residents describing it as something they had never seen before.

Within minutes, people rushed to the spot and claimed they saw the accused behaving in an "inhuman" manner, standing near the body instead of running away immediately, and acting with chilling calm.

Bhagwandas Patel, an eyewitness, said Patel lived nearby and had just returned from jail, where he had served time for the murder of his wife. He said an unknown boy was passing by when Patel knocked him down with a rod and began drinking blood from his head. Patel then brought a hammer and, in a horrifying act, appeared to try to eat flesh from the boy's head before trying to escape. Villagers, he said, chased him down, while police also arrived, and he was eventually surrounded and caught.

Vijay Vishwakarma, the boy's brother, said there was no argument or provocation and no known dispute between them. He said his son was on his way to his sister's house when he was struck from behind with a hammer. The family has been left in shock, struggling to understand how a festival visit ended in a killing that has horrified the entire area.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Damoh, HR Pandey, confirmed that the victim was Bharat Vishwakarma, aged 16, and that the incident took place around 1:30 pm. When the boy passed through the area, Patel allegedly knocked him down and then attacked him with a hammer, killing him, he said.

The officer said Patel tried to flee but was surrounded and caught by villagers. Pandey also confirmed that the accused had previously served jail time for murdering his wife and that it is being said that he had developed a mental disorder, for which he will be medically examined.

The incident has raised serious questions over the need to monitor individuals with violent histories after release.

Police said an investigation is underway, statements are being recorded, and a medical assessment will be conducted to determine the attacker's mental condition.

Samanna village remains shaken, with residents describing the incident as a nightmare.