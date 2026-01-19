India Flags "Targeting" Over Ukraine War, Urges Poland Not to Support Pakistan

India has raised strong concerns with Poland over what it described as the "selective and unfair targeting" of New Delhi over its Moscow trade ties-- through the use of tariffs and other pressure tactics-- amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar firmly cautioned Warsaw against extending any support, direct or indirect, to Pakistan in matters related to cross-border terrorism.

Jaishankar raised India's concerns during his meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in New Delhi, where the two sides reviewed the expanding India-Poland Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on key regional and global developments.

Welcoming the Polish delegation, Jaishankar noted that the meeting was taking place at a time of "considerable churn" in global affairs, making it all the more important for countries in different regions to exchange perspectives. He underlined that India and Poland, whose ties were elevated to a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warsaw in August 2024, would review the Action Plan 2024-28 and explore deeper cooperation in trade, investment, defence, security, clean technologies and digital innovation.

The Russia Issue

However, the conversation quickly turned to geopolitics, particularly the Ukraine conflict and its wider implications. Jaishankar said that he had "candidly" shared India's views with Minister Sikorski on multiple occasions, including in New York and Paris, and reiterated them in New Delhi.

"While doing so, I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," he said.

New Delhi has often shared its discomfort with what it sees as pressure tactics aimed at influencing its independent foreign policy choices on the Ukraine war. India has consistently maintained that it seeks dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict and has resisted being drawn into bloc-based positions through selective targeting.

India's 'Pak ' Concerns

The second major issue raised by the Foreign Minister was cross-border terrorism, a long-standing concern for India. Addressing Minister Sikorski, he said that the Polish leader was "no stranger to our region" and would be familiar with the challenges posed by terrorism emanating from across India's borders.

He expressed the hope that Poland would display "zero-tolerance for terrorism" and stressed that it should not "help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood," a remark widely seen as a reference to Pakistan.

India has, in recent years, stepped up diplomatic efforts to ensure that European countries and institutions remain alert to Pakistan's record on terrorism financing and safe havens for extremist groups. The message in New Delhi was clear: while India values its growing partnership with Poland and the European Union, it expects its partners to take principled and consistent positions on terrorism.

"Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorists and not help fuel terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood", said Jaishankar, a statement largely seen in response to Poland's statement on Kashmir in October 2025 during a bilateral visit to Islamabad.

What Poland Said

For his part, Minister Sikorski broadly echoed India's concerns. He said Poland also agreed on the "unfairness of selective targeting by tariffs" and warned that such practices could lead to wider global trade turbulence. Referring to recent incidents in his own country, he said Poland had been a victim of arson and attempted state terrorism, including an attack on a railway line, and agreed on the need to counter trans-border terrorism.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of rapidly growing bilateral ties. Poland is among India's largest trading partners in Central Europe, with bilateral trade touching around USD 7 billion and Indian investments exceeding USD 3 billion. Both sides expressed confidence that the strategic partnership would continue to deepen, even as New Delhi used the occasion to firmly articulate its red lines on geopolitical pressure and terrorism.