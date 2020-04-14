Coronavirus India - 'As Home Minister, I Assure You': Amit Shah Says Enough Food, Medicines

Coronavirus lockdown: Amit Shah tweeted shortly after PM Modi announced an extension of the lockdown

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, assured that there was enough food, medicines and other essential commodities in the country and no one should worry about the extended lockdown.

Amit Shah tweeted shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the coronavirus lockdown till May 3.

"As the home minister of the country, I assure the people again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other commodities in the country. No citizen should worry about that," Mr Shah said.

"I also request the affluent people to come forward and help the poor living near them."

The Home Minister pressed for continued cooperation and coordination between states and the central government to enforce the lockdown.

"Now, we have to intensify this coordination so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no citizen should have the problem of the things they need," Mr Shah said.

The home minister said the contribution of the doctors, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, police and all the security personnel who are playing an important role in this fight was very moving.

"Your courage and understanding in this odd situation inspires every Indian. Everyone should follow the guidelines and cooperate with them," he said.

PM Modi announced that based on suggestions and how the virus was spreading despite measures taken by countries, he had decided to extend the lockdown till May 3. The restrictions, which would be very strict in the next week, would be reviewed after April 20, he said, based on how various parts of India had been able to fight the infection.

