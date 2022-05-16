Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,858 New Covid Cases

India COVID-19 LIVE Updates: The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.66%.

India reported 2,858 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

"The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.66 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.59 per cent," read the statement.

It further said that the country has reported 3,355 recoveries and 11 Covid deaths, in the last 24 hours, on the conduct of 4,86,963 tests. With this, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

As per the ministry statement, the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,76,815.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:

