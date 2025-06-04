Covid-19 Or Common Cold? When Should You Get Tested? Here Are The Guidelines

India is currently witnessing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. According to the Health Ministry data, 4302 active Covid cases have been recorded in the country as of today. The new variants LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 are spreading rapidly, leading to mild to moderate symptoms. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that both variants are highly transmissible, although they predominantly cause mild illness.

With the onset of rain and frequent weather changes, there has also been an increase in flu-like illnesses in recent weeks. Covid-19 can present symptoms that overlap with those of the common cold, making it challenging to distinguish between the two. Therefore, testing remains an effective measure for detecting a potential Covid-19 infection.

Keep reading to understand the difference between a common cold and Covid-19 and when should you get tested.

Common cold Vs Covid-19

The overlapping symptoms can make it difficult to differentiate between a cold and Covid-19. However, being aware of the symptoms can help.

Common symptoms of the new Covid-19 strains include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite, body aches, fatigue, and a runny nose. Some infected individuals may also experience gastrointestinal issues and loss of taste and smell.

In contrast, common cold symptoms generally include a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, a sore or scratchy throat, and a mild cough with fever. Individuals with a common cold usually do not experience a loss of smell or taste, gastrointestinal issues, and fatigue to the same extent as those with Covid-19.

However, due to the extreme similarities, covid can be easily mistaken for common cold and vice versa.

When should you test for covid?

According to the health ministry, symptomatic individuals need a covid test if:

They have a history of international travel in the last 14 days

They came in contact with confirmed cases

They are a healthcare provider

They are hospitalized patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe pneumonia.

Asymptomatic people who came in contact with infected individuals should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact.

The guidelines also mention that all individuals need not be tested as most cases are reported in individuals with a travel history to the affected countries or close contacts of positive cases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.