Biological E's Corbevax Price Cut To Rs 250 Per Dose For Private Centres

Biological E's Corbevax was cleared for children in 5 to 12 years group

Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E today said it has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to Rs 250 from Rs 840 a dose, inclusive of goods and services tax, for private vaccination centres.

It would result in end-users paying Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, the company said in a statement.

Previously, in private vaccination centres the overall cost to end-users of the vaccine was Rs 990 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, it added.

In March this year when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years started in India, Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at Rs 145 for the government's vaccination programme.

"BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus," the company said.

With an aim to make #CORBEVAX, our protein subunit #COVID19 vaccine, more affordable and accessible, we are pleased to share that we have revised its pricing for Private CVCs to INR 250 inclusive of GST & INR 400 inclusive of taxes and administration charges to patients

#vaccinepic.twitter.com/sZQW9NyTR1 — Biological E. Limited (@biological_e) May 16, 2022

In April, the drugs regulator had granted Emergency Use Authorisation for Biological E's Corbevax for children in 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.

BE had collaborated with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine in the development of Corbevax. Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company said it conducted phase II and III multi-centre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.