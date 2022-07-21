Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 20,557 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The country also recoreded 40 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India recorded a total of 20,557 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the country's Covid tally to 4,38,03,619. The active cases increased to 1,45,654, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,25,825 with 40 new fatalities due to Covid in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.