Tripura Chief Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today tested positive for Covid-19,

The Chief Minister tweeted a copy of his Twitter report: "I've been tested Covid-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit & fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who've come in contact with me to take necessary precautions."

Manik Saha, himself a dental surgeon, had been attending several party and official programmes in different parts of the state.

Manik Saha, who also holds the health portfolio, urged people who have come in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated an oxygen plant at IGM Hospital. Several senior officials were also present on the occasion.

He urged everyone to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and using sanitiser.

In view of the rise in new cases of Covid-19, the Tripura government has made wearing face masks mandatory in public places from July 12.

The positivity rate increased to 10.86 per cent today from 0.93 per cent on July 1.

With 1,906 active cases in Tripuratoday, in all, 365 people tested positive during the past 24 hours.