Coronavirus LIVE: India Reports Over 9,000 New Cases, 36 Deaths In 24 Hours

India reported a total of 9,062 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 1,05,058, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The country also reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number Covid-related fatalities to 5,27,134.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,54,064.

The daily positivity rate was 2.49 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.38 per cent, according to the health ministry.

