Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 18,840 Covid Cases, 43 Deaths In A Day

India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the number of active cases increased to 1,25,028, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death count has climbed to 5,25,386 with 43 more people succumbing to the viral disease.

The active case count increased by 2,693 in a day and now comprises 0.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was 4.14 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

