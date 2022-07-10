Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 18,840 Covid Cases, 43 Deaths In A Day

India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the number of active cases increased to 1,25,028, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death count has climbed to 5,25,386 with 43 more people succumbing to the viral disease.
The active case count increased by 2,693 in a day and now comprises 0.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the health ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was 4.14 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry.
COVID-19: Delhi records 544 fresh cases, two deaths
The national capital on Saturday reported 544 fresh COVID-19 cases with two fatalities, the Delhi Health Department informed.
With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload moved up to 19,40,302 and the death toll increased to 26,282, the health department bulletin said.
The fresh cases came out of 16,158 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Further, 607 recoveries were recorded today.
The positivity rate has surged to 3.37 per cent today. Delhi on Friday had recorded 531 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent and three fatalities.
