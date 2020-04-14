Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 10,000-Mark, 339 Deaths

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 10,000, with 339 deaths, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. 31 people have died and 1,211 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours alone.

The jump comes on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus, after requests from states to extend it.

PM Modi is widely expected to announce a roadmap for an extended lockdown to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.