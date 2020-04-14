Coronavirus Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi Thanks COVID-19 Warriors In A Video Message, PM To Address Nation At 10 am Today

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this morning praised those on the forefront in the fight against coronavirus pandemic - doctors, sanitation workers, policemen - in a video message and urged people to follow the lockdown and social distancing norms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10 am on the coronavirus lockdown, after requests from states to extend it. The PM is widely expected to announce a roadmap for an extended lockdown to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. During his meeting with 13 Chief Ministers on Saturday, PM Modi had agreed that a longer lockdown was necessary to fight the highly contagious COVID-19, which has infected over 9,000 in India, but had talked about saving livelihoods as well as lives. Last month, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation twice. On March 19, he had called for a ''janata curfew'' on March 22, a Sunday. On March 24, he announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the deadly virus, which has infected 1.8 million worldwide.
The World Health Organization on Monday said that COVID-19 infection is ten times more deadly than swine flu. India has seen a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Delhi itself has reported 356 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total cases to 1510, nearly 1,071 cases are related to the Delhi mosque event. COVID-19 has infected 9,352 people in the country, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.
Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:
Haryana: 15 buses of state transport corporation have been converted into mobile clinics in Rohtak, in wake of #Coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Anil Birla, Civil Surgeon, "we have made 15 mobile health teams of which 11 are for rural areas and 4 are for urban areas." (13.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/NdrxW5MaRT- ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020