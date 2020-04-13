Kerala's Coronavirus Curve Has Started To Flatten, Says Minister

Coronavirus India: Kerala has been praised for its response to COVID-19 crisis. (File)

Kerala's coronavirus curve has started to flatten, a state minister tweeted this morning, reporting that active COVID-19 cases had declined in the last week.

Kerala has 376 cases of coronavirus, including three deaths. One patient was admitted from Puducherry; two new cases were reported on Sunday, while 36 patients recovered. A patient died on the weekend after a week without a single death being reported. The state also has a high number of recoveries - 179 - second only to Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India with nearly 2,000 cases.

A week ago, Kerala had reported 357 cases, the number of deaths remaining the same. Last month, Kerala was on the top of the states' list. In January, Kerala was the first state to report a coronavirus case.

"COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten. The active cases for the last one week has declined. The recovered cases (green curve) will cross the yellow curve soon," tweeted Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

The curve refers to the projected number of new cases over a period of time. Flattening the curve is to stagger the number of new cases over a longer period, giving doctors time and resources to treat more people.

Experts credit Kerala with successfully fighting the pandemic with aggressive testing and contact tracing.

Amitabh Kant, the CEO of plan panel Niti Aayog, is among those who have praised the Left-ruled state for its efficient COVID-19 response.

"My compliments to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the people of Kerala for the remarkable handling of #COVID__19 Its daily discharges far exceed daily new infections. It has restricted secondary spread and while international mortality rate is 5.75, rate in Kerala is mere 0.58 with just 2 deaths," tweeted Mr Kant.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will decide soon on the possibilities of a lockdown exit strategy. Among the suggestions being considered are to open shops related to service and repair of home appliances and mobiles on designated days.

