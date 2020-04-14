Ahead Of PM's Address To Nation, Sonia Gandhi Thanks Coronavirus Warriors

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi shared a video message this morning on coronavirus crisis.

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this morning praised those on the forefront in fight against the coronavirus pandemic - doctors, sanitation workers, policemen - in a video message and urged people to follow the lockdown and social distancing norms.

"What can be more patriotic that all of us fighting the pandemic together. Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear. Doctors, health workers and volunteers are treating patients despite lack of protective gear," Ms Gandhi said, urging people to "follow the lockdown and adhere to the social distancing norms".

"Policemen and jawans are on duty to ensure a successful lockdown. Sanitation workers - despite lack of resources - are helping in containing the spread of the illness. Government officials too are working hard to ensure essential services. But if we don't support them, they won't be able to do their jobs. Reports have been coming of misbehaviour against doctors. This is wrong, against our culture. We have to support them in this fight."

"Many of you are fighting this war at individual level by distributing sanitisers, ration. All of you deserve to be praises. All Congress workers are with you in this fight, whether we are in opposition or ruling a state," she said at the end of nearly five-minute long video message.

PM Modi will address the nation at 10 am on the coronavirus lockdown, which ends today, after requests from states to extend it.