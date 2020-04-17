Assam Quarantines Senior Cop, Official Over Contact With COVID-19 Patient

Health authorities in Assam's Morigaon district have quarantined two senior officials - a Deputy Commissioner and a Superintendent of Police - after they came in contact with a COVID-19 patient.
On Thursday the district had reported two fresh COVID-19 cases; both were secondary contacts of a patient who had returned from a religious gathering held by Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Markaz Nizamuddin last month.
The senior officials met the COVID-19 patient at a gathering in the Bhurbandha Lahorighat area of the district on March 31, before the novel coronavirus infection was confirmed.
"The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Morigaon district have been sent to quarantine as they came in contact with a coronavirus positive patient," Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Health Minister, confirmed.
Apart from Deputy Commissioner Rituraj Bora and Superintendent of Police Swapnil Deka, a group of journalists have also been quarantined; the reporters had met the officials at the district hospital earlier.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Assam is now 34, with one death linked to the virus. Five have been discharged after receiving treatment.
Assam has moved to boost health infrastructure and reserves of medical staff and equipment ahead of an explosion of COVID-19 cases in the state.
On Wednesday night it became the first state to receive PPE (personal protection equipment) kits from China; a cargo plane carrying 50,000 kits flew from directly from Guangzhou to Guwahati.
The state government has set itself a target of two lakh PPE kits, health department sources said. Before the flight from China, the state had around one lakh, and before the coronavirus outbreak, it had just 10.
Among other steps taken so far are transforming two stadiums, including the Saru Sojai Stadium in Guwahati, into makeshift quarantine facilities with a total of 2,000 beds and ensuring that all 33 districts have designated treatment centres for coronavirus patients.
India has over 11,000 active COVID-19 cases so far, with 437 deaths linked to the virus. 1,749 people have been discharged after receiving treatment.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*2337
3205 289
2711 277
300 5
194 7
DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1065
1640 62
1551 45
51 11
38 6
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Madurai24
Theni24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem12
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Vellore5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Perambalur1
Details Awaited*660
1267 25
1072
180 62
15 1
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*807
1131 108
964 91
164 17
3
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*893
1120 133
1003 133
64
53
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*765
930 164
821 152
73 9
36 3
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*500
805 70
718 45
74 23
13 2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad174
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri17
Ranga Reddy17
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*336
700 53
496
186 66
18
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r.27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatanam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*242
534 9
500 9
20
14
DistrictCases
Kasaragod146
Kannur54
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*68
395 7
147
245 27
3
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikkaballapura10
Bidar10
Uttara Kannada10
Dakshina Kannada8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkote5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*140
315 36
220 33
82 2
13 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Budgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajouri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*198
314 14
272 12
38 2
4
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*152
255 24
194 12
51 9
10 3
DistrictCases
Nuh38
Gurugram35
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*56
205
159
43
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar26
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Barnala1
Details Awaited*100
186
146
27
13
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*48
80 10
42 2
37 8
1
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*18
60
40
19 1
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*11
37
28
9
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*3
35 2
29
5 5
1
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*22
35
18
16
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*23
33
10
23 6
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*25
28
26
0
2
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*3
21
12
9 2
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*4
18 1
4
14 4
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*6
7
6
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
1
6 1
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
1
0
0
With input from PTI