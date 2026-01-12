'Turning Districts Into Miya Lands': Himanta Sarma's Charge Against Congress

The Congress plans to "alter the demographic character of key Upper Assam districts," alleged Chief Minister Himanta Sarma, slamming a recent remark about transforming Sivasagar and Tinsukia into Dhubri.

Former All Assam Minority Students' Union (AMSU) president Rezaul Karim Sarkar, who recently joined the Congress, spoke of transforming Sivasagar into Dhubri, the Barak Valley into Sivasagar, and Tinsukia into Dhubri, asserting that such changes would help "take Assam forward."

The comment sparked immediate backlash, particularly in Upper Assam. Sivasagar is regarded as a historic Ahom heartland, in contrast to Dhubri, which is widely perceived as a Bengali Muslim-majority district.

Sarkar stated, "We are living in fear," adding that he will stand firmly as 'Senapati' (Commander) with Gaurav Gogoi to end anxiety by "ousting Himanta Biswa Sarma from Assam".

"We have to save Assam and its society and culture," Sarkar said. "I am confident that I will bring all the communities of Assam and my backward community to one stage... and with each other's support, we will take Assam forward."

Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said the remarks amount to an open declaration of the party's intent to alter the demographic character of key districts. The Chief Minister accused the party of promoting an agenda that threatens Assam's social and cultural fabric.

"The statement made today from the Congress platform clearly indicates that they have openly declared their intention to... turn districts like Sivasagar and Tinsukia into 'Miya' lands," Sarma stated.

Sarma further took aim at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, noting that he was present at the event. "Gaurav Gogoi was present when this statement was made. He should have protested against it," the Chief Minister stressed.