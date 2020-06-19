Sonu Sood Helps 173 Migrants Reach Dehradun From Mumbai

It is for the second time that the Bollywood actor has sent migrants from Mumbai to Dehradun

Sonu Sood Helps 173 Migrants Reach Dehradun From Mumbai

The AirAsia plane with 173 migrants arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun (Representational)

Rishikesh:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday sent 173 migrants in a chartered flight from Mumbai to Dehradun.

The AirAsia plane with 173 migrants arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport this evening, policeman Shanti Chamoli said.

Buses of all 13 districts of Uttarakhand were parked outside the airport to take the migrants to their respective destinations.

It is for the second time in less than a month that Mr Sood has sent migrants in a chartered flight from Mumbai to Dehradun.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked him for the kind gesture and extended an invitation to him to visit the state when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

Comments
coronavirusSonu SoodMigrants

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter