Coronavirus: 83,341 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 1,096 deaths; total cases cross 39 lakh, 68,472 deaths

A single-day spike of 83,341 cases has pushed India's coronavirus tally past 39-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry data this morning showed. The total number of cases now stand at 39,36,347. The country witnessed 1,096 Covid-related deaths during the period taking the total death count to 68,472.

30,37,151 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77 per cent.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh account for 70 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.