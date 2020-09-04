Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 38.53 Lakh-Mark

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Death count has risen to 67,376 (Representational)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A record spike of 83,883 cases has pushed India's coronavirus tally past 38-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday morning showed. This is the highest single-day jump in Covid infections reported by any country since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of infections in the country now stand at 38,53,406.

The death count has risen to 67,376 with 1,043 more fatalities.

Here are the Live Updates On Coronavirus Pandemic:

Sep 04, 2020 07:19 (IST) Coronavirus update: Odisha reports 3,631 new COVID-19 cases, eight fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,13,411 on Thursday as 3,631 more people tested positive for the disease, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death count to 522, a health department official said.

Sep 04, 2020 07:03 (IST) Two Eateries In Haryana's Murthal Sealed After 75 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive

Two food joints in Haryana's Murthal were sealed on Thursday after 75 workers tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said.

According to Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia, majority of the workers -- 65 -- tested positive at the Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba.

Ten workers belonged to another food joint, he said.