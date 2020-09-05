Maharashtra Logs Record Spike Of 19,218 COVID-19 Cases On Friday

Mumbai reported 1,929 new cases and 35 deaths on Friday (File)

Maharashtra, on Friday, reported 19,218 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in the state so far, taking its tally to 8,63,062.

The state reported 378 fatalities during the day, 38 of them from Pune city, taking the death count to 25,964, a health department official said.

The spike in cases broke Thursday's record of 18,105 cases.

13,289 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 6,25,773, the official said.

The state currently has 2,10,978 active cases.

Mumbai reported 1,929 new cases and 35 deaths, taking its tally to 1,52,024 and the death count to 7,799. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 22,222, he added.

Pune city reported 1,689 cases along with 38 fresh deaths, taking its infection count to 1,08,117 and the number of fatalities to 2,692, the official said.

So far, 44,66,249 tests have been carried out in the state.

There are 14,51,343 people under home quarantine and another 36,873 under institutional quarantine, the official said.

Of the 378 deaths reported in the state on Friday, 248 had taken place in the last 48 hours and 78 in the past one week. The remaining 52 deaths took place the week before last, but were added in the fatality data on Friday, the official said.

The Thane division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 5,091 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 3,51,459, while 13,156 people have died so far in the region.

The Nashik division has reported 1,08,803 cases and 2,482 deaths so far.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 2,27,959 and deaths at 5,551, the official said.

The Kolhapur division has reported 47,468 cases and 1,444 deaths till now and the Aurangabad division 33,713 cases and 961 deaths.

The Latur division has reported 29,875 cases and 861 deaths so far.

The Akola division has reported 19,629 cases and 501 deaths and the Nagpur division 43,335 infections and 930 fatalities so far.

As many as 821 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 78 who died, the official said.

