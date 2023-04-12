9 Covid Deaths In Maharashtra In 24 Hours, 1,115 New Cases

Maharashtra now has 5,421 active cases (File)

Maharashtra reported nine Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest in the latest surge in infections in the state. The state also reported 1,115 fresh Covid cases, according to the government's latest bulletin.

Currently, there are 5,421 active cases in the state, including 1,577 in Mumbai.

With the latest additions, the cumulative figures have risen to 81,52,291 cases and 1,48,470 deaths in the state. State capital Mumbai accounts for 19,752 of the total deaths.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the country, driven by the XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron. But there is no need to worry as hospitalisations will remain low, health ministry sources asserted today.

India recorded 7,830 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in over seven months.

The cases will continue to rise for the next 10-12 days and then subside, the sources said, adding that Covid is at the endemic stage in the country.

In an endemic stage, an infection is restricted to a particular region whereas in pandemic, the infection spreads to a bigger area or even worldwide.