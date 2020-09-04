Less Than 0.5% COVID-19 Patients On Ventilators, 2% In ICUs: Centre

India has reported over 40 lakh COVID-19 cases (Repesentational)

India's Case Fatality Rate is (CFR) is lower than global average and is progressively declining, Health Ministry said on Friday and noted that less than 0.5 per cent COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, while two per cent patients are in ICUs, and less than 3.5 per cent are on oxygen support.

The ministry said in a release that the country's total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 30 lakh so far.

"With the recovery of 66,659 in the last 24 hours, India has continued its trajectory of posting more than 60,000 recoveries for the eighth consecutive day. The recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients is 77.15 per cent demonstrating that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months," the release said.

The higher number of recoveries has also led to an increase in the difference between the recovered and active patients. This difference has crossed 22 lakh.

The ministry said that this has ensured that the actual caseload of the country - active cases which are under active medical care- has reduced and currently comprises only 21.11 per cent of the total count of cases.

India has reported over 40 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 68,400 people have died due to the infection.