Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike In COVID-19 Cases In Over 2 Months

Delhi recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in 69 days, taking tally to over 1.85 lakh, while the death count jumped to 4,513, authorities said.

This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new cases have been reported in a day.

Thirteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On June 27, the city had recorded 2,948 cases, the highest single-day spike before September 3.

On Thursday, 19 deaths were reported while the count of daily cases was 2,737. On September 1-2, the fresh cases count stood at 2,312 and 2,509 respectively.

The tally of active cases on Friday rose to 18,842 from 17,692 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date.

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,500 on Thursday.

The bulletin on Friday said the death count from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,513 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,85,220.