Delhi Reports 2,737 Cases, Its Highest Single-Day Count In Over 2 Months

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,737 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day spike in 67 days. In a worrying trend, the national capital, which had been reporting 500-1,500 daily Covid cases in July and most of August, has been logging over 2,000 cases for the last few days. The total count of infections has reached 1.82 lakh, including 4,500 deaths.

This is the third successive day in September in which over 2,000 new cases have been reported. On Tuesday, government data showed Delhi reported 2,312 fresh coronavirus cases and 18 deaths. On Wednesday, 19 deaths were reported and the daily case count was 2,509.

In late June, Delhi had been reporting close to 4,000 cases daily, exerting tremendous pressure on its health infrastructure.

In July and most of August, the daily cases slumped to 600-1,500. Last week, however, Delhi's daily cases crossed the 2,000-mark again. On June 23, the national capital reported its highest single-day spike so far of 3,947 new cases.

The national capital's sero-prevalence surveys threw up disturbing figures. The survey that took place in the first week of August revealed signs of infection in over 29 per cent of those tested.

Delhi has been opening its economy phase-wise. It has allowed most of the activities with precaution outside containment zone. Last month, the Centre also allowed resuming the Metro service from September 7 in a graded manner.

The Delhi government's proposal to reopen liquor bars has been approved by Lieutenant Governor said official order by Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

There are concerns that running the Delhi Metro and other allowing other activities will lead to rapid rise of coronavirus cases.