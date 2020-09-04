Home Isolation Helps Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients: Goa Chief Minister

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is himself under home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said home isolation is proving to be an effective tool for the clinical management of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the state.

Mr Sawant is himself under home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 47-year-old BJP leader has said he was asymptomatic.

He also appreciated efforts put in by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to provide assistance to patients who are quarantined at home.

"Home isolation is proving to be an effective tool for management of asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients.

"The IMA Goa state unit, along with its dedicated member doctors, is doing a valuable job by extending telemedicine support and monitoring patients round-the-clock", said Mr Sawant in a statement released.

The home isolation kit having all essential equipment and medications provided by the IMA is largely beneficial and it has aided me personally to monitor myself, he said.

Mr Sawant requested AYUSH (ayurveda, yoga & naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) doctors to come forward and liaison with the IMA Goa unit to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 in the state.