Demolition Begins At 2nd Club Owned By Luthras, Missing Since Goa Fire

"Romeo Lane" -- a beach shack in Goa's Vagator owned by restaurant chain owner Luthra brothers -- is being demolished following an order by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The restaurant is built illegally on land owned by the government -- a matter that came under focus after a fire at a nightclub belonging to the Luthras -- "Birch by Romeo Lane -- killed 25 people last week.

Charged with culpable homicide, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra skipped the country hours after the fire, boarding an IndiGo flight bound for Thailand's Phuket.

The Chief Minister's Office has confirmed that a Blue Corner Notice against them has been issued by Interpol. The notice is a green signal for investigators to gather information about a suspect's whereabouts from member countries.

The Luthras had built up the Romeo Lane chain in multiple cities -- including Delhi, Goa and Haryana's Yamuna Nagar -- after their first venture in Delhi, nightclub Mama's Buoi, became a runaway hit.

Birch -- pitched as Goa's "first (and only) island club" -- was promoted heavily online through influencer shoots, drone videos, celebrity DJ nights, and themed events.

The club's Instagram handle showed that it was hosting a 'Bollywood Banger Night' on Saturday, when pyrotechnics went awry and set it ablaze.