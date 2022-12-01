'Cops Should Not...': Assam's Himanta Sarma After 6 Killed In Border Clash

Himanta Sarma said both Assam and Meghalaya should follow "constitutional boundary" (File)

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that police should not fire upon civilians, whether they are citizens of Meghalaya or Assam. "Police should not use their weapons against civilians. I always instruct Assam police not to fire upon civilians," Mr Sarma said.

Six persons, including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard, were killed in a firing incident at the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22.

On the Assam-Meghalaya border issue, the Chief Minister said there is a "constitutional boundary" between Assam and Meghalaya.

"Both states should follow the constitutional boundary and we are following it. Based on history, Meghalaya wanted a discussion on Block A and Block B of the inter-state boundary and both governments have constituted regional Committees for discussion. I am hopeful the issue will be resolved through dialogue," Mr Sarma said.

Earlier, Mr Sarma ceremonially distributed scooters to the meritorious students of Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts, who secured 60 per cent (girls) and 75 per cent (boys) and above marks in the Class 12 examination this year.

During a programme at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister distributed scooters under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award.

Across Assam, 6,052 boys and 29,748 girl students have received the award.

