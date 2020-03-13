Congress Workers Wave Black Flags At Jyotiraditya Scindia In Bhopal

Congress workers said Jyotiraditya Scindia has deceived the party by joining BJP (File)

Congress workers on Friday waved black flags at former party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently joined the BJP, when he was on his way to the city airport. The incident occurred near Kamla Park in the city in the evening.

Mr Scindia was going to the airport after a meeting with BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the latter's residence.

"The party workers showed black flags to Mr Scindia as he has deceived the party," state Congress secretary Abdul Nafees said. "Besides waving black flags at him, they also blackened a vehicle which was part of his motorcade," Mr Nafees claimed.

Congress workers tried to stop Jyotiraditya Scindia's motorcade near Kamla Park, police said. However, the police personnel removed the protesters and cleared the way for Mr Scindia's vehicles, he added.

22 Congress legislators in the state resigned after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party earlier this week, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.