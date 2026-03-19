Congress Versus BJP In Chhattisgarh Assembly Over Anti-Conversion Bill

High drama unfolded in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Thursday as the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, triggered a fierce political showdown. Introduced by Home Minister Vijay Sharma, the Bill drew sharp resistance from the Opposition, leading to a heated exchange, slogan shouting, and eventually a complete walkout.

The Leader of the Opposition Charandas Mahant objected strongly, arguing that similar laws across multiple states are already under scrutiny in the Supreme Court. He demanded that the bill be sent to a Select Committee for detailed examination. However, the Chair overruled the objection, prompting Congress MLAs to storm out of the House and protest outside.

The ruling BJP hit back aggressively. Senior MLA Ajay Chandrakar defended the Bill, calling it legally sound and well within the state's constitutional powers. Home Minister Vijay Sharma asserted that there is no Supreme Court stay on such legislation and accused the opposition of indulging in "vote-bank politics" and "running away from serious debate."

Inside the House, the atmosphere remained charged. Congress MLA Ramkumar Yadav termed the Bill "against the spirit of the Constitution," while BJP leaders countered with strong accusations.

MLA Bhavna Bohra has alleged that the Congress had historically encouraged conversions, and Kondagaon MLA Nilkanth Tekam went a step further, claiming religious conversion in Bastar is "more dangerous than cancer".

The proposed law brings sweeping and stringent provisions. It criminalises religious conversions carried out through force, inducement, coercion, or misrepresentation including on digital platforms and social media.

Any voluntary conversion would require prior intimation to the District Magistrate, followed by a 30-day public notice period inviting objections.

The penalties are among the toughest seen in such laws. Illegal conversions could attract 7 to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 5 lakh.

If the victim is a minor, a woman, or belongs to SC/ST/OBC communities, the punishment could extend up to 10-20 years with a fine of Rs 10 lakh. Mass conversions could lead to 10 years to life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 25 lakh.

All offences under the Bill are proposed to be cognizable, non-bailable, and tried in special courts.

Justifying the urgency, Vijay Sharma cited data from Bastar, Dantewada, and other districts, claiming that religious conversion has created social tensions that even Maoism could not. He also linked the issue to demographic concerns and revealed that Special Task Forces have been formed in every district to identify alleged infiltrators.

As the political temperature soared, the battle lines became clear. While the government projected the Bill as a move to protect tribal identity and maintain public order, the Opposition called it unconstitutional and politically motivated.