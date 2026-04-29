Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result To Be Out Today At 2:30 PM, Direct Link, Official Websites Here

CG Board Result 2026 LIVE: School Education Minister, Gajendra Yadav will announce the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board examination results today, April 29 at 2:30 pm. Students will be able to check and download their scorecard on the official websites cgbse.nic.in, cg.results.nic.in and via the NDTV result checker. Overall, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass their respective Classes.

This year, around 3.21 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 high school exams, while nearly 2.45 lakh candidates took the Class 12 higher secondary examinations.

The NDTV result checker provides instant results while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

Direct Download Link (Via Official Website)

Second Download Link (Via NDTV)

How To Check And Download Scorecard/Marksheet Via Official Website?

Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the respective links for "High School 10th Main Examination Results - 2026" and "Higher Secondary 12th Main Examination Results - 2026", then select "Main Examination."

Enter your roll number.

Click on "Submit" and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your marksheet for future reference.

Official Websites To Download Result

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cg.results.nic.in

The board conducted the high school (Class 10) exams from February 21 to March 13. The CGBSE higher secondary (Class 12) board exams were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026.