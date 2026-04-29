Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results Out; Jigyasu Verma Tops 12th, Sandhya Nayak Leads 10th

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Result Out:The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The results were announced by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.

In the Class 12 examination, Jigyasu Verma topped the state by scoring 488 out of 500 marks. He achieved 98.6 per cent and secured the top position across Chhattisgarh. Jigyasu Verma is a resident of Baloda Bazar-Palari.

Meanwhile, Sandhya Nayak emerged as the state topper in the Class 10 examination. She belongs to Mahasamund district.

This year, around 5.66 lakh students appeared for the board examinations. Of these, 3,20,535 students appeared for the Class 10 exam, while 2,45,785 candidates took the Class 12 exam. An overall difference of nearly 31 per cent was recorded between the two classes in terms of student participation.

How to Check Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 Results

To check the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026, students should visit the official websites - cgbse.nic.in or cg.results.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 result, as applicable. Enter the roll number and captcha code, then click on the submit button. Once submitted, the marksheet will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded for future reference.