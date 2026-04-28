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Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026 To Be Out On April 29: Here's How Students Can Check Marks

Mizoram Board will declare the Class 12 HSSLC 2026 results on Wednesday, accessible via official websites and regional offices.

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Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026 To Be Out On April 29: Here's How Students Can Check Marks
MBSE Class 12 Results 2026 To Be Available Online And Via SMS
  • MBSE will announce the Class 12 HSSLC result for 2026 on Wednesday
  • Students can download results from mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com
  • Results are also available at MBSE Chaltlang office and Lunglei centre
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MBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is expected to declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 result for 2026 on Wednesday. Once declared, students can download the result by visiting the official website of the board.

The Class 12 (HSSLC) examinations took place from February 9 to March 16, 2026. Lakhs of students are waiting for the result. The board confirmed the result announcement through an official notification.

According to the notification, students can also visit the MBSE Chaltlang office and the regional centre in Lunglei to check their performance in the HSSLC examinations. Candidates may also access their scores through the online platforms mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com. In addition to online services, the board has ensured the availability of printed scorecards for those who prefer a physical copy of their results.

To download the results, students are required to fill in their roll number and registration number.

Steps to check the MBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online:

  • Visit the official website mbse.edu.in
  • Click on the "MBSE HSSLC Result 2026" link
  • Enter your roll number and required credentials
  • Submit the details
  • Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

Steps to check the results via SMS

There is a high chance that the official website may crash on the day of the results. However, students need not worry, as they can also check their results via SMS. Follow these steps:

  • Open the SMS application on your mobile device
  • Type: "MBSE12 "
  • Send it to 5676750
  • You will receive your Class 12 result on the same mobile number

Steps to check the results via DigiLocker

Candidates can also access their results through DigiLocker by following these steps:

  • Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official DigiLocker website
  • Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials
  • Search for "MBSE HSSLC Result 2026" or select the Mizoram Board section
  • Enter your roll number or required details
  • Download and save your digital marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website regularly for the latest updates and notifications.

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