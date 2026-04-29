Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 Class 10, 12 LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 today, April 29 at 2:30 pm. The announcement was made by Gajendra Yadav, state's Minister of School Education. Once released, students can check and download their high school and higher secondary results on the board's official website cgbse.nic.in

The board conducted the high school (Class 10) exams from February 21 to March 13. The CGBSE higher secondary (Class 12) board exams were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to qualify the Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Official Websites To Download Result

Direct Link To Download CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result

How To Check And Download Scorecard/Marksheet?

Students need to visit the official website cgbse.nic.in and enter their roll number and Captcha code on the screen. Your scores/marksheet will be displayed on the screen after you click on the "Submit" button.

Chhattigarh Board Class 10, 12 Result LIVE Updates: Track Latest Updates on Direct Download Link, Toppers