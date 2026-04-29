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Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 Class 10, 12 LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 today, April 29 at 2:30 pm. The announcement was made by Gajendra Yadav, state's Minister of School Education. Once released, students can check and download their high school and higher secondary results on the board's official website cgbse.nic.in

The board conducted the high school (Class 10) exams from February 21 to March 13. The CGBSE higher secondary (Class 12) board exams were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to qualify the Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Official Websites To Download Result

Direct Link To Download CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result

How To Check And Download Scorecard/Marksheet?

Students need to visit the official website cgbse.nic.in and enter their roll number and Captcha code on the screen. Your scores/marksheet will be displayed on the screen after you click on the "Submit" button.

Chhattigarh Board Class 10, 12 Result LIVE Updates: Track Latest Updates on Direct Download Link, Toppers

Apr 29, 2026 08:45 (IST)
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CGBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: Keep These Login Credentials Ready

High school and higher secondary students will be required to enter their roll number and the CAPTCHA code given on the screen to access their scorecards. Students can check the image of the result login window below.


Read More - Here.

Apr 29, 2026 08:39 (IST)
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CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results LIVE: Results on DigiLocker Also

Students will be able to check and download their results via DigiLocker also at digilocker.gov.in.

Apr 29, 2026 08:28 (IST)
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Chhattisgarh Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website Says "Result Will Be Declared Soon"

Apr 29, 2026 08:24 (IST)
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CGBSE 2026 Result LIVE: Education Minister Made The Announcement Yesterday On X

Apr 29, 2026 08:23 (IST)
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Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Who Releases Results?

Gajendra Yadav, state's Minister of School Education is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 board examination 2026 results via press conference. 

Apr 29, 2026 08:21 (IST)
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Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Result Today At 2:30 PM

The Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 results will be announced today, April 29 at 2:30 pm.

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