Chhattisgarh Board Results 2026 Tomorrow: Keep These Login Credentials Ready

Chhattisgarh Board Results 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 on April 29 around 2:30 pm, as confirmed by the state's Minister of School Education Gajendra Yadav. Class 10 and 12 students can access their scorecards from the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in. High school and higher secondary students can also visit the NDTV Education Portal to check their results, avoiding heavy traffic on the official website.

The board conducted the high school (Class 10) exams from February 21 to March 13. The CGBSE higher secondary (Class 12) board exams were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026. In a social media post on X, Gajendra Yadav has urged students to stay positive and not lose heart, no matter what their exam results may be.

Login Details Required

High school and higher secondary students will be required to enter their roll number and the CAPTCHA code given on the screen to access their scorecards. Students can check the image of the result login window below.

It is advisable to keep the admit card handy to download the results as soon as they are released.

Websites To Check Result

Students can use the following websites to download their Class 10 and 12 marksheets:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

ndtv.com

Last year, the overall pass percentage of CGBSE Class 12 was 81.87 per cent, while the Class 10 pass percentage stood at 76.53 per cent.